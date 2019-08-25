Shane F. Clark

December 19, 1937 ~ August 22, 2019
Francis Shane Clark, 81, passed away August 22, 2019. He was born December 19, 1937 in Rexburg, ID to Basil Dell Clark and Lillie Minchew Clark. He married Rose Marie Senn on March 4, 1973.
Shane was the owner/ operator of a refrigeration repair shop. Fixing and repairing things "Clarkarising". He enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing and playing the guitar.
He is survived by his daughter Lisa Morrell; three grandchildren Jay Dee Morrell, Ricky Shane Morrell and Shawn Francis Clark and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; son Shane Basil Clark and siblings.
Funeral services will be held at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1p.m. A viewing will be held on Thursday, August 29th from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and Friday from 12 to 12:45 a.m. Interment, Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 Monroe Blvd.
