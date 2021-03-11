Shane LeRoy Davis
Shane LeRoy Davis passed away March 5, 2021, at the age of 29 (ha!). Born January 22, 1969, to William Earl Davis and Sheila Taylor in Ogden, Utah, Shane lived his childhood surrounded by extended family. He and Michelle George Davis raised two children, Rodney and MiCayla, who were his lifelong focus.
Shane was very protective of those he loved. He was quick to serve and to find common ground with people, bringing out the best in them. It is clear that relationships with family and friends meant the very most to him. Shane showed his love for each person around him by being present with them, asking them about their lives and offering sound counsel.
In his career, Shane worked to build the people around him and had a talent for innovation. Shane loved and honored his ancestors, and was sentimental of family tradition.
Jesus Christ was the center of Shane's life, and he loved to study the Gospel, then he'd go out and live it. He greatly enjoyed serving people in his callings as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He treasured and kept the covenants he made with his Father in Heaven.
His family Rodney, MiCayla and Michelle, parents Sheila (Rod) Petersen and William Davis, siblings Jeff Davis (April), Jesse Davis (Jennifer), Tara Stock (Carl), Dave Petersen (Tira), Kristi Schulsen (Matt), Michelle Petersen-Novack (Adrian) and 28 nieces and nephews will cherish their memories of Shane: his laugh, his teasing, his stories and his love.
The funeral will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 13th at 949 East 10600 South in Sandy, Utah and will be broadcast live at https://bit.ly/3kXcAzg. Those attending or watching are invited to wear something purple (Shane's favorite color). A private graveside service will follow at the Ben Lomond Cemetery in North Ogden. Funeral directors Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary.
To send memories, photos and stories of Shane to the family, please email shanedavismemories@gmail.com.