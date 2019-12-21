Shanna Hoskins Hawes

May 6, 1971 ~ December 6, 2019
With profound sadness we announce the passing of Shanna Hawes our loving and devoted wife, mother, GiGi and friend to all whose lives she touched, on December 06, 2019. Born on May 06, 1971, in Ogden, Utah. She is the daughter of Richard T. Hoskins and Janet T. Hoskins.
She spent her childhood in Clinton, Utah and graduated from Clearfield High School in 1989 and earned her cosmetology license from Fran Brown.
For the last 19 years she has worked with the Holiday Inn Club Vacations family as a Senior Manager of Regulatory Compliance.
She married her loving husband, Kenneth Hawes, on November 25, 2005. She was the beloved mother of Ambri (Rob), Sentree (Chris), and Kasia. She was the proud GiGi of August and Airam.
Shanna had an exuberant personality, so full of life. She loved to laugh and share new experiences with friends and family. She enjoyed all that Florida had to offer - warm weather, sandy beaches, and LOVED to paddle board.
She loved and supported her girls through thick and thin and was especially excited to be a grandmother to her two twin grand-babies. Shanna will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A visitation was held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at DeGusipe Funeral Home in Ocoee, FL and a memorial took place at sunset in Honeymoon Island State Park in Dunedin, FL.
Online condolences may be shared: