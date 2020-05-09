Shannon Erica Groves

June 12, 1990 ~ May 4, 2020
Shannon has gone to her heavenly home to be with the rest of her family. She was taken to soon, but will never be forgotten. She passed away at home with her dad and fiance at her side.
She was born in Layton and lived in Fruit Heights. Her birth parents were Kent Groves and Angela Brewer. Shannon was a beautiful ray of light in everyone's life. She loved her family and many friends, but most of all her young son, Earnest Jr.
She is survived by her grandfather (Pampa), Lynn Groves; father, Kent Groves; fiance, Earnest Watson; Son, Earnest Watson Jr. Sister, Paige Groves; stepsister and brother, Tabitha Montoya and Richard Brewer. Two nephews, Rowdy and Bentley Weaver; niece, Stormy Montoya along with many aunts, uncles and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her grandma, Mary Lou Groves, Uncle Lynn Groves Jr. and cousin Amber Ward.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Shannon's Go Fund Me account at:
A family only viewing will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020. A second viewing for friends will be held on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Provident Funeral Home 3800 Washington Blvd. Ogden, Utah 84403. ( Limited to 20 people at a time.)