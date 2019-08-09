November 5, 1981 ~ August 6, 2019
Shared Ruel Pentz, 37, passed away unexpectedly on August 6, 2019, at his home.
He was born November 5, 1981, to Steve and Vicky Barker Pentz.
He married Katherine Shirley. They were later divorced.
Shared had a strong work ethic. He worked in construction and was an excellent heavy equipment operator. He never passed judgment. Instead of pointing a finger, he lent a helping hand. He was humble with a big heart. Shared had a generous sense of humor and made the biggest impact with his smile. He was loved by all.
Surviving are his parents; daughters, Oaklee Dawn Sully and Janessa Pentz; siblings, Nikkole Malan, Shastene (Blaine) Breshears, Trinity (Angie) Pentz, Elisha (Krissy) Pentz, Elsha (Alex) Hoskins, Jared (Tavia) Pentz, Charity Pentz, Timothy Pentz, Sheldon Pentz, Seven Pentz; grandmother, Katherine Barker and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Soozi Pentz; and grandparents, Ruel Barker and Charles and Vi Pentz.
Graveside services will be held Monday, August 12, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Croydon Cemetery. Viewings will be held at Walker Mortuary, 45 West 200 North, Morgan, UT Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.
A GoFundMe account has been set up in Shared's name for donations under the name: Funeral Expenses for Shared Pentz.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: