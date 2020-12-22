Shari Hull
Shari Hull, one of Barbara Mandrell's biggest fans, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep at home in Plain City, Utah on Sunday, December 20, 2020 surrounded by five loving cats. She was born May 21, 1963 in Ogden, Utah to Dean Robert and Carolean Bigham Hull. She was the baby of the family.
She is survived by her parents, two brothers and one sister: Brian and Kathie Hull, Blaine and Stephanie Hull, and Donna Mann. She is survived by many nieces and nephews as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 11 am at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah. Friends may visit with family from 10 to 10:45 am prior to the service at the mortuary. Interment in Hooper Cemetery. Due to Covid 19, face masks must be worn.
The family wishes to extend our gratitude to the law enforcement and emergency personnel who assisted after her passing.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.