Sharla Duncombe
Sharla Duncombe passed away on July 5, 2021, at IHC hospital in Murray, UT.
She was born January 21, 1957, to George Glenn Buckley and Elizabeth Ann Packer at Hill Airforce Base, UT.
Preceded in death are her parents, ex-husband Ron Duncombe, love of her life Max B Miller, grandson Keltin Ouellette, and lots of pets.
Sharla loved gardening, barbequing, watching movies, spending time with her grandkids, watching her soaps, and reading a good book (preferably anything by Steven King).
Surviving is her daughter, Rena Ouellette; Son, Matthew Duncombe, and his wife; 3 grandchildren, 3 sisters, 2 brothers, and 1 dog.
Funeral services will be held at Aaron's Mortuary and Crematory, 496 24th St. Ogden, UT, 84401 on Saturday July 17, 2021, at 1:00pm. A celebration of life dinner will be held at 1887 Ann Street, Layton, UT, 84041 at 5:00pm.
Condolences may be sent to the family at aaronsmortuary.com