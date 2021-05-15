Sharlene Adams Smith
July 19, 1939 - May 11, 2021
LAYTON - Sharlene A. Smith, 81, returned to her loving Heavenly Father.
Sharlene was born in Ogden, Utah to Rex Waite and Nora Adams. She was raised in Fruit Heights by Alden and Nora (Adams) Burton. She graduated from Davis High School, earned her associate degree from Weber State College, then proceeded to earn her bachelor's degree at Utah State University.
Sharlene became an elementary school teacher and taught in California, Utah, and Wyoming. She met Loren A. Smith while teaching in California and they were married in the Salt Lake City Temple on April 13, 1965. Sharlene and Loren were married over 32 years and raised five children together in Layton.
Sharlene lived a life dedicated to her family and her faith. She loved family gatherings, playing games, watching old movies, baking amazing treats, serving in the temple, and going on long walks. She had a big heart that she wore on her sleeve. If she was told a joke, she would laugh until she shook and her eyes watered. If she found out it was anyone's birthday, she would bake them a cake and take it to them without a second thought. She never missed an opportunity to minister to others. She was known for taking dinners to those in need, visiting the elderly, and serving in countless church callings. There wasn't a charity or a person in need that she would turn away. She was the hardest worker, determined to do her best at all times, never giving up despite her challenges.
Sharlene was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Kaye Mifflin. She is survived by her four sons: Burton Smith of Woods Cross, Duane (Hollie) Smith of Blackfoot, Sheldon (Georgia) Smith of Layton, Shaun (Holly) Smith of Roy, and her daughter Tamara (Clayton) Meisman of San Antonio and 13 grandkids. She is also survived by her brother Jay (Marsha) Burton of Fruit Heights.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11 am at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd, Layton. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery, 500 E. Crestwood Rd, Kaysville.
