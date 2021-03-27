Sharman Richard Stevenson
In Loving Memory
Our beloved Sharman "Sharm" Stevenson, peacefully left this life to join his beloved Mardy, on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.
Sharm was the son of the late Jesse W. Stevenson and Ellen B. Scoffield of Layton, Utah.
Born on a West Layton kitchen table in May, 1929, Sharm grew up working the fields of his family's small farm on West Gentile Street. He attended Davis High School and graduated in 1947. While there Sharm participated in student government, basketball, football, and track and field.
He matriculated at Utah State University and studied Engineering, Architecture, and Aerospace Science while enrolled in the Air Force ROTC; he was commissioned in May 1951 as a 2nd Lieutenant. Following his college graduation, he completed flight training and while stationed in Malden, MO decided to drive the distance to Utah and marry his college sweetheart, Mardyne Jorgensen, in December 1951; the marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. In late 1952 he went off to Korea as a fighter pilot flying the F84 Thunder Jet and had missions involving air-to-air and air-to-ground combat. Following the Korean War and safely back home, he and Mardyne started their family as his military career took off full throttle.
In his subsequent 30 year Air Force career, he had numerous assignments, which took the entire family all over the world. Reaching the rank of full Colonel, Sharm was the commander of squadrons of planes and also entire military installations with thousands of active-duty personnel, their families, and local residents under his command. These commands were both stateside as well as overseas; in Japan he was the Base and Wing commander of one of the largest bases in the Pacific (Japan and Hawaii) and also a liaison to the local communities. Throughout his military career, he associated with politicians, presidents, dignitaries, ambassadors, and royalty from all over the world.
Colonel Stevenson received many military awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit with 4 Oak Leaf clusters, Air Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal, and the United Nations Medal, the Order of the Sword in addition to honors and awards issued by the country of Japan. He also earned a Masters Degree from Webster College in Illinois. In those adventurous 30 years, the family moved 22 times and lived in 4 different countries and over 10 states.
Upon his retirement in 1981 Colonel Stevenson returned to his beloved Davis County to once again farm the family fields in West Layton. Deciding that farming was an expensive hobby, he joined The First National Bank of Layton- a bank co-founded by his great grandfather, George Vickers Stevenson. He oversaw the Loan Department and later was appointed a director and served for 24 years.
He and Mardyne served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and most recently as hosts at Temple Square for 20 years.
Music was a staple in the home as they imparted their love of music to their children; there was always a piano in the home regardless where they moved with the Air Force assignments.
Sharm is survived by his 5 children and their spouses, Jorli Hillman (Kerry), Scott (Francee), Brad (Robin), Greg (Krisitine, deceased), and Chris (Shari), as well as 15 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren; his brother Sterling (Marilyn). He is now reunited with his Mardy, his parents, sisters Arlene and Sally, brother Jesse Brent, and brother-in-law Rulon Weaver. Also, his daughter-in-law, Kristine Komm Stevenson, as well as his grandchildren Keri Jo Hillman and Payton Orchard.
We are grateful for the wonderful staff at the Fairfield Village as well as the sweet and devoted helpers from Inspiration Hospice for their care of Dad in his final months of life.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortuary.com and scrolling to the bottom of Sharm's obituary page.
If you would like to make a donation in lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Primary Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.