March 10, 1935 ~ October 10, 2018
Sharon Ann Schneider, 83, passed away at her home in Ogden, Utah, surrounded by her husband Scott Andrews and former students on October 10, 2018.
Sherry was born March 10,1935, in Green Bay, Wisconsin to Frank and Mary (Morarity) Ryan.
She graduated from Plainview High School in 1953. Sherry earned her special education degree from Winona State University. A life long educator, Sherry taught at Chatfield, Osseo and Plainview Schools in Minnesota; Vashon Island, Washington; and Ben Lomond and Washington High Schools in Ogden, UT. She also co-owned Minglement Boutique on Vashon for several years.
Sherry is survived by her two sons, Mark (Theresa) Schneider of Mount Pleasant, Iowa and George Alpine Schneider of Auburn, Washington, sisters Pat (Ross) Peacock of Washington, UT , Eileen (George) Colbenson of Grand Meadow, MN, sister-in-law Rebecca (Larry) Ryan of Cannon Falls, MN, grandsons Derek Schneider, Tacoma, Washington, Dan Schneider, Plymouth, MN, John Schneider, Winona, MN, David (Mie) Schneider of Copenhagen, Denmark, and her great- granddaughter of Copenhagen and special nieces and nephew and great-nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Mary Ellen Ryan and brother Larry Ryan.
The family wants to thank friends and family who were with her in her final days.
A Celebration of Life will be held on November 16, 20019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 6350 Combe Road Ogden Utah. Small service starts at 6:00 p.m. followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to local no-kill animal shelters in her memory.