October 7, 1960 ~ January 21, 2020
Sharon Bailey Spainhower passed away the night of January 21, 2020, at St. Marks Hospital in Salt Lake City. She was born October 7, 1960, in Logan, Utah the third of six children to Glen and Catherine Bailey.
Sharon is preceded in death by her father and mother, her aunt Mary, and her brother David. She leaves behind her four kids, who were her world, Shannon Spainhower, Nikki (Ben) Van Beekum, Kyle Spainhower, Ryson (Dany) Spainhower; seven grandchildren, who meant more than anything to her, Carter and Lilly Mecham, Jaerden, Korver, Grady and Lyla Van Beekum and Nora Spainhower; two brothers and two sisters, all of whom she showed profound affection, Glen (Cheryl) Bailey, Catherine (Greg) Poulsen, Janet (Robert) Taylor, Joe (Kathleen) Bailey.
Sharon married Ryan Spainhower in the Logan Temple on June 10, 1980. Together they designed and built four houses, a hobby which they bonded over. They later separated but Sharon continued her close relationship with the Spainhower family.
Her love truly was unconditional. She cared deeply for her friends and family and was always generous with her time and resources. She was kind to everyone she met and never said a cruel word or raised her voice. Sharon was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved to cheer her grandkids on at dance and sporting events. Another of her favorite pastimes was to read with her oldest grandson, Carter. Sharon never missed a birthday and loved holidays, especially Halloween which she decorated for extensively.
She was devout in her faith and served various callings in the LDS Church, including Young Women's President and Temple Square guest missionary. She was also a hard worker who put in thirty years at the IRS before retiring in 2016. Above all else she was perpetually cheerful, so much so that her father called her sugarfoot, because she was always happy. She leaves us with a big hole in our hearts and will be dearly missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. A visitation will be held at Myers on Sunday, January 26th from 5 to 7 p.m. and Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Hyrum Cemetery at 2:30 p.m.
