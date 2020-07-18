February 27, 1945 ~ July 15, 2020
Sharon Bisheimer, 75, ended her courageous battle with COPD surrounded by her family at her daughter's home in Washington Terrace. Sharon was born February 27, 1945, in Ogden to Bessie Renberg and William L. "Lee" Clark, Sr.
She was raised in Scofield, Utah by her mother and step dad, August Poulson. She attended Scofield Public School and Carbon High School, where she was a member of the acapella choir and LDS seminary. She was a 4-H member. In 1961 her family moved to Ogden. Sharon attended Ogden High School, graduating in 1963.
She married Frank Bisheimer September 29, 1964. They have four children: Scott Bisheimer, Tim Bisheimer, Jeff Bisheimer and Stacy (Kris) Kleven. During Frank's career in the Air Force, they lived in Ogden, Phoenix, AZ, Travis Air Base in California and Leeds, England. While in England, they were able to travel to other countries, Sharon's favorites being Spain and France. They later returned to the Ogden area. Sharon worked all her adult life, retiring from the IRS in Ogden.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, her step dad, August Poulson, her father, Lee Clark, her mother, Bessie Clark Poulson Monroe and a brother, Eugene Poulson. She is survived by her children and 11 grandchildren, siblings; William L. "Bill" Clark, Jr., Janice (Phil) Yergensen of Washington, Utah, Larry (Susan) Clark of Syracuse, Utah, Jo Ann (Ed) Toone of Logan, Utah and Carol Seamons of Roy, Utah. Also, many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Hospice nurse, Carole. At Sharon's request, there will be no services.