Sharon Bissell

July 19, 1939 ~ June 28, 2019
Sharon Flarence (Keysor) Bissell, 79 years old, resident of Clearfield, UT died in her home of natural causes on June 28, 2019. Born to W. Cloris and Rhea Nelson Keysor of Salt Lake City, Utah on July 19, 1939. Survived by her husband Paul Bissell.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Syracuse 10th Ward 1469 West 700 South Syracuse, on her 80th birthday July 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Her remains will be taken to the Utah Veterans Cemetery, 17111 South 1700 West Bluffdale, Utah at a later date. Condolences please share at: www.aspenfh.com