Sharon Braithwaite Knight
August 17, 1933 ~ June 21, 2021
Ogden, UT - Sharon Braithwaite Knight, born on August 17, 1933, in Ogden, Utah, passed away on June 21, 2021, in West Point, Utah.
Sharon was born to Robert Hillard and Ella Barnes Braithwaite in Ogden, Utah. Sharon was the oldest of her six siblings, three brothers David deceased, Doyle deceased, Brent Braithwaite, three sisters Kay Braithwaite, Nedra Dalling, deceased, Gayle Smith deceased.
Sharon married Robert "Wayne" Knight for time and eternity in the Salt Lake Temple. Together Sharon and Wayne have five children, Sherry (Teddy) Morse, Perry, UT; Robert "Bob" Wayne Jr. (Karen) Knight, Riverdale, UT; Barbara (Robert) Hunsaker Wellsville, UT; John Hillard Knight (Cynthia) Clinton, UT; Linda Kay (Gary) Isaacson, Roy, UT, 22 grandchildren, and 46 great grandchildren.
Sharon graduated from Butte County High School in 1951 in Arco, Idaho. She moved to Utah and received her Nursing Degree from the Thomas Dee School of Nursing in 1954. As an RN Sharon found her true passion as a nurse working with seniors for most of her career helping many in the last days of their life's.
Summertime passion for Sharon's family and Braithwaite clan was always spent on the family property on the Salmon River. Many hours of fun, camping, and improving the property (Grandpa Hillard - Sharon projects!). Memories that will last throughout eternity.
After more than 40 years as a nurse, Sharon found a new passion making quilts for many including her grandchildren. She was an avid reader and wanted others to love reading as much as she did.
Sharon was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a teacher in Primary and Sunday School for many years. Most of the teaching she did was within the walls of her own home sharing her love for the Gospel.
She is survived by her brother, Brent (Ida); sister, Kay Braithwaite; and sister-in-law Carol Braithwaite; brother-in-law, Mark Smith; five children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Also "Aunt Sharon" had many nieces and nephews that loved and admired her. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, two sisters, grandson and a great grandson.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the Family Tree Assisted Living and Sharon's hospice nurses Ashley and Brandi who took loving care of our mother in her last days.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 N. Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
