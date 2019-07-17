October 30, 1946 ~ July 14, 2019
Sharon Caldwell Phillips, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away to the hands of the Lord from complications of Alzheimer's. She left this wonderful world on July 14, 2019, in the city of Syracuse, Utah. She was born in Los Angeles, California on October 30, 1946, the daughter of David and Mary Caldwell.
Sharon was educated and raised in the Los Angeles area and finished High School at Bonneville High in Ogden, Utah. She married Thomas Phillips on February 14, 1964 and were later divorced. Together they had two wonderful sons that were very special in her life and always in her heart.
She was employed at Hill Air Force Base and retired after 37 years. She had many great and exciting experiences traveling to many foreign countries in her job and enjoyed the time spent meeting the people, becoming their friend and seeing how they lived in their countries.
She was a member of the Presbyterian Church and when she was younger, sang her heart out in the choirs in Los Angeles, California.
Sharon's greatest joys and accomplishments were her sons. She taught them and in turn they taught her a lot of things in life. Her favorite things to do were spending time with her wonderful sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. Her passions were golfing with her friends, crafting, decorating, traveling- especially to Hawaii, and cruising with her special friends. Sharon knows those whom are left behind will remember her kindness and thoughtfulness, and her wish is for them to pass it on to others.
Survivors include her two sons, Kent (Patti) Phillips of Laguna Nigel, California and Kim (Debbie) Phillips of Syracuse, Utah; seven grandchildren, Brianna (Andrew), Stephanie, Jacob, Savannah, Summer, Tyler John, and Joey; and one great- grandchild, Justin. She is also survived by one brother, Alan (Debbie) Caldwell of South Jordan, Utah.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents; father, David; mother, Mary; and sister, Adele Fulmer.
The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to Visiting Angels, Fairfield Village Staff and Encompass Hospice Staff.
Friends may visit with the family from 10:00 ? 10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, UT. Graveside Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019, at the Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd, Ogden, UT.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: