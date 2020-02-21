April 13, 1934 ~ February 17, 2020
Sharon "Elaine"^Stokes Neal, after a lifetime of selfless service to others, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 17, 2020, at the age of 85. Sharon was born to Gladys Victoria Stone Stokes and Loyal Child Stokes on April 13, 1934, in Ogden, Utah. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1952 and married her sweetheart and eternal companion Donald Willard Neal on October 8, 1952, in the Salt Lake City, Utah LDS Temple. Sharon was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served many callings within the church.
Sharon and Donald were blessed with four children, nine grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren. Her family bought her so much happiness and joy. She loved to spend time with them and was a constant support to each of them.
Sharon had a love of horses, especially her horse Palimenta, and was crowned the Ogden Pioneer Days Rodeo Queen in 1952. She was often found singing, yodeling, painting, sewing and embroidering. Sharon also enjoyed reading, especially to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She gave her time and talents often as she served her family, church, and community.
Sharon is survived by her four children Brent (Kathy) Neal, Sherri Denning, Connie Joy and Michael Neal, her grandchildren, her great-grandchildren, and her brother John L. Stokes. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, sisters LaWana Stokes, Anita "Colleen"^Abele, and Carol Taylor and son-in-law Ira "Dale"^Joy Jr.
A viewing will be held on Sunday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and prior to the services on Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Leavitt's Mortuary, 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah 84403. Interment at Leavitt's Aultorest Memorial Park.
