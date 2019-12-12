March 25, 1935 ~ December 10, 2019
Sharon Fowles Macfarlane, 84, passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born March 25, 1935, to Thomas LeRoy and Ethel Gwilliam Fowles in Ogden, Utah.
She attended Mound Fort Elementary and Jr. High School, graduated from Ogden High School, and attended Weber College and attained an Associate's Degree.
She was married to Dr. Ralph Macfarlane and later divorced. Sharon lived in New York City during Ralph's medical training and in San Mateo, California before returning home.
Sharon loved Ogden. She was proud to be from Ogden and volunteered for many organizations in the area, Ogden Surgical Society Auxiliary, American Red Cross, Girl Scouts, Children's Aide Society, Ogden Utah Temple, Rotary, the Ogden Symphony Ballet Association, and others.
Sharon's career included employment at ZCMI, American Red Cross, Ogden-Weber Chamber of Commerce, and her dream job as Executive Director of the Ogden Symphony Ballet Association (OSBA).
Sharon loved the Arts and served them devotedly. Before her retirement in 2016, she received the Spirit of the American Woman Award (2007), The Mayor's Award in the Arts (2011), Arts and Humanities AHA! Award from Weber State University (2015).
Sharon was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served faithfully in many callings, from Relief Society President to Road Show maven (aka Frieda). She was an avid bridge player, loved her book clubs, and cherished the friendships she developed.
Sharon was a purposeful doer. In her remarkable life of service, nothing was too much trouble for her, whether volunteering at a Rotary Tailgate or making her family famous cream cheese brownies and orange rolls, even after she said: "This is the last time I'm making these."^While she loved the OSBA, she loved her family more; in particular her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was never happier than when she was with them.
Preceded in death by her parents, Sharon is survived by three children, Garrett (Carolyn aka Sam), Ogden; Roger (Karen), Provo; and Brooke (Rand) Karrington, Salt Lake City; eleven grandchildren, Hadley Hymas, Lauren McCreless, Mary Anne Daines, Gregory Macfarlane, Charlotte Macfarlane, Leslie Nielson, Caroline Macfarlane, Tessa Karrington, Destiny Karrington, Will Karrington, and Faith Karrington; and nine great-grandchildren, Schafer and Madison Hymas; Riley, Cooper, Tucker, and Oakley McCreless; Maggie and Eleanor Nielson; and by her sister, Annette (Shorty) Child; and her beloved nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd.
Friends may visit with the family on Friday from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary.
Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, Sharon would suggest donations to OnStage Ogden (formerly known as OSBA) or Weber State University College of Humanities (a fund established in her name) or a 658.7charity of your choice.
Condolences may be shared at: