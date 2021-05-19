Sharon Gibson Freestone
1937 - 2021
On May 15, 2021, Heaven gained another angel as Sharon Gibson Freestone passed away peacefully. She was born on August 19, 1937 to William S. and Vera Byrne Gibson. She was raised by her mother and stepfather, Henry R. Peterson, and her father and stepmother, Ruth.
Sharon grew up in Washington Terrace and graduated from Weber High School. She married George Jay (Grass) Freestone on April 27, 1956 in the Logan LDS Temple. They lived and raised their family in Plain City, Utah. She worked for and retired from Weber School District. She loved working with the kids, and many students from Weber and Fremont High have said that without her help they wouldn't have graduated. She made everyone she knew feel special.
She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held numerous callings. She enjoyed the many, many Freestone camping and four wheeling trips and always looked forward to the next one. She was happiest when she was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She loved knowing what each one was doing and supported them whenever possible. The last 2 years she enjoyed sitting by the fireplace or on the patio, visiting with her special friends at Seasons, and going for scooter rides with Bonnie.
Sharon is survived by her children, Scott (Patti), Jill (Mitch) Barker, Joel (Allyson), 11 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sister Nancy (Bob) Coburn, brother Bob (Mardyth) Peterson, and sister Gayle (York) Chandler. She is preceded in death by her husband, parents, stepparents, 1 brother, 2 sisters and special sisters-in-law Connie Freestone and Margaret Wingate. She will be dearly missed by everyone she knew.
The family would like to thank the staff at Season's Assisted Living for their kindness and wonderful care.
Funeral service will be Friday, May 21, 2021, 11:00 a.m. Plain City 6th Ward, 4375 West 2350
North, Plain City, Utah. Viewings will be at the Plain City 6th Ward, Thursday, May 20, 2021, 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. and prior to services Friday, 9:30 - 10:30 a.m.
Funeral service will be livestreamed. To watch, scroll to the bottom of Sharon's obituary on Friday, May 21, 2021 at 11:00 a.m., www.myers-mortuary.com where condolences may also be sent to the family. If unable to watch at this time the service will be on Myers Mortuary website indefinitely.