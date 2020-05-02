January 9, 1944 ~ April 28, 2020
Sharon Kay (Sherry) Harris, 76 Passed away on April 28, 2020. She was born, January 9, 1944, to Evelyn Becker & Pete Lee, in Grand Junction, Colorado. Sherry graduated from Stevens Henagar's College.
She married Deon Harris August 15, 1964, in Grand Junction, Colorado.
Sherry was born in Colorado, moved to Wapakoneta, Ohio, where she attended Catholic school and learned her love for the lord, that carried her through life. She moved back to Colorado as a teenager. There she met the love of her life, Deon Harris, after just two weeks of knowing each other they married and were married for 53 years when he was called back home. They called Roy, Utah home where they raised their two daughters Tara and Lauren. Sherry was called mom by many. She had a kind heart and open door when someone was in need.
Sherry is survived by daughters; Tara Brown (Hooper Utah), Lauren Harris (William Stoddard) (Palmer Alaska); grand children Nicole Escobedo (Aaron), Allen Kukta, Tiffany Gorney; great-grandchildren Aisleigh Escobedo, Taylynn Gorney, Jacob Escobedo, and Tessa Escobedo.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Deon.
Due to the COVID-19 Restrictions, a private family funeral service be held at Leavitt's Mortuary on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.
