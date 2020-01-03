May 21, 1936 ~ December 30, 2019
Sharon Lorraine King Miles, 83, passed away at her home peacefully surrounded by family members on Monday, December 30, 2019.
She was born May 21, 1936 in Ogden, Utah. She was the oldest of seven daughters born to Grant Patterson King and Evona Wilson King. She lived in West Point, Utah and attended Davis County schools until age 16. She graduated high school from Weber County night school in 1961.
She married Ralph Dee Miles on May 15, 1953. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah Temple on September 9, 1956. They lived in Hooper, Utah for their entire 66 years of marriage other than spending one year in Alaska for work and eighteen months as a missionary with her eternal companion, Ralph, in the Missouri, Independence Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
Mom stated that her greatest accomplishment was her family, as witnessed by the many sporting and other events she attended of her children and grandchildren...too many to count. She loved being a Mother and homemaker and was a great cook. She was compassionate and non-judgmental, a great listener, and a righteous example to her family.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints she served faithfully for 38 years as a Blazer B primary teacher and was a great support to her husband as he served in leadership positions for the church. Sharon was a woman of great faith which she instilled in her family.
Sharon is survived by her eight children, five sons and three daughters: Jeff (Debbie) Farmington, Utah; Robb (Susan) Perry, Utah; Kirk (Loraine) Morgan, Utah; Tami Ropelato (Brent) West Haven, Utah; Kristi Boyer (Rob) Danville CA.; Craig (Lauralee) Morgan, Utah; Brad (Crystal) Hooper, Utah; Kim Beus (Shawn) Farmington, Utah.
Sharon is also survived by 37 grandchildren and 67 great grandchildren with four more on the way; sisters JoAnn Thurgood (Carl), Linda Famuliner (Leo), Elaine Arnold (Roger), Zora Stephenson, Kathy Ashby (Mick). She was preceded in death by her parents, granddaughter Brielle Beus, sister Jeanette Masero and brother-in-law Dave Stephenson.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, January 6, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse located at 5375 S. 5900 W., Hooper, Utah.
A viewing will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 5865 S. 1900 W. Roy, Utah and prior to the funeral services from 11:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the church. Interment: Hooper Cemetery at 5301 S. 6300 W., Hooper, Utah.
As a family we want to express our profound love and gratefulness to her daughters Tami, Kristi and Kim and granddaughter Madison for their extra service and loving care that they provided for our mom.
