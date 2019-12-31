December 9, 1947 ~ December 16, 2019
It is with great sadness to announce Sharon Louise (Howe) Hutchinson passed away from a long battle with dementia at the age of 72, on Monday, December 16, 2019.
Sharon was born (December 9, 1947) and raised in Evanston, Wyoming. Sharon attended Ogden Beauty School after high school, then married Daniel W. Hutchinson in 1967 (divorced in 1986). They had a life of living overseas, serving their country as employees of the federal government. Together they lived in Virginia, Cyprus, Africa, Turkey, Honduras, Bolivia, and Korea. After the divorce, Sharon moved to Italy, New York, Egypt, Bolivia, California, Kuwait, and Pakistan. She retired in early 2006 in Henderson, Nevada. She had such pride in the work she did, which included providing protection for US Citizens by finding several terrorists that were apprehended. She received five medals from her career at the CIA.
She is survived by her daughters Traci and Kimberly Hutchinson, granddaughter Sophia Rivero, her siblings David, Randy (LaQuitia), Brenda, Richard (Sheila) Howe, and preceded in death by her son John Hutchinson (April 2016) and her parents Myrl and Florence Howe. She will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, and friends for her laugh, smile, and love of music and dance.
Funeral Service in memory of Sharon was held on Friday, December 27 at 1:00 p.m., at Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.