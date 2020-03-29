On a quiet, beautiful, Monday morning, March 23, 2020, a group of angels descended down from heaven and said, "Come on Sharon, we need you!" Sharon Lynne Syme was born on April 28, 1939 in her grandparents little white farmhouse in Vale, Oregon.
Her parents were George Peterson and Ethel Bronson Peterson, they later divorced. Two years later her mother married Mac Belnap, her stepfather and moved to Weiser Idaho.
She was blessed to have a loving brother, sister, and stepfather during this time. She met her Dad when she was 16 years old. He was wonderful and they remained close until hies death.
Sharon graduated from Weiser High School in 1957. In high school she was a social butterfly! She was a Cheerleader, homecoming queen, Miss Girls Athletic Association, and played on the tennis team. She loved dancing and singing to 1950's music!
In 1958 she married Ronald Piersanti. They were later sealed in the Ogden temple, divorcing 21 years later. This marriage blessed her with three children: Jeff, Kelly and Colette. She always told them how blessed and proud she was to be their Mom!
Sharon had a gift for making people feel happy and welcome, and used that gift as a Geriatric Recreational Therapist for 18 years. She was very good at her job!
Her three children gave her nine very special grandchildren that she loved very dearly: Melissa (Kevin) Davis, Vince (Teri) Piersanti, Tony Piersanti, Stefanie (Chris) Stark, Hana Piersanti, Brandon (Addy) Checketts, T.J (Megan) Checketts, Karson and Kayli Checketts.
In 1992 she married Richard Syme, her best friend until his passing in 2017. This marriage gifted her with two kind and accepting stepsons, Rich (Wendy deceased), Michael, and seven more fantastic grandchildren. Her life revolved around her grandchildren. She never missed a school program, dance recital, birthday and so on.
Mom loved Disneyland! She went there whenever she could. She loved the color Pink. Mom's favorite song was, "I made it through the rain." She did that along with a few tornado's and hurricane's too! She beat cancer twice and did it with a smile on her face. She was strong, accepting, caring, and giving. She loved to laugh. Her listening skills were absolutely amazing. Perhaps she never realized what a source of comfort and strength she was to everyone around her. We are all better people because of her.
She is survived by her children, Jeff (Mary) Piersanti, Kelly (Jamii) Piersanti, Colette (Ray) Checketts, Rich and Mike Syme, sister Bonnie Jess, sister in-law Mary Kay Belnap, and her beloved grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Richard, brother Jerry, Dad, Mom, grandparents, step sister Denny, daughter in law Wendy, cousins and dear aunts and uncles. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Vincent Hansen, Alyssa, Chelsea, Chris and his amazing staff.
It was Mom's wish not to have a funeral but a small gathering of family and close friends for a celebration of life.
Interment at Larkin Sunset Lawn Mausoleum in Salt Lake City, Utah.
