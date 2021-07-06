Sharon Michaelis Peterson
May 12, 1934 - 2021
The extraordinary Sharon Michaelis Peterson passed away July 1, 2021 in Layton, Utah, surrounded by her dear children.
Sharon was born on May 12, 1934 in Logan, Utah. The oldest child of Oswald Albert Michaelis and Geraldene Benson Hansen. Sharon met her husband, Floyd Wilbur Peterson, at the Logan roller skating rink in 1950. They were married on June 29, 1951 in the Logan Temple. Together, Floyd and "Bugs" (as he called her) raised four sons and four daughters. The "Great Eight". She was the kind of mom who encouraged her children to climb trees, swim in the ditch, build forts, catch frogs, lay on the grass and watch the clouds float by, go toilet-papering, read way past bedtime, play outside all day, get dirty, and then do their own laundry. She also had a way of making each of her kids feel like they were her only concern and provided back-scratches at bedtime, elaborate, hand-made wardrobes for Barbie dolls, story time before naps, and cuddles immediately afterward. She always said that it's impossible to spoil a child with love, and it's safe to say that her life was lived according to that motto.
Sharon and Floyd had 34 grandchildren, a shockingly inappropriate 101 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. Each of these lucky descendants, will carry a piece of Sharon's love of family and of all things beautiful.
Sharon was a talented artist and business owner. For decades, she owned Layton's Handicraft House-a craft, needlework, art, and frame store on west Gentile Street. There's nothing Sharon couldn't design, create, paint, or stitch. Her art classes were filled with men and women who came to learn from her as loyally as if it were their weekly therapy session, and for many, it was. Her heart was as big and as generous as her talent.
Sharon was also an active member of the Daughters of Utah Pioneers and active in local politics-hosting voter registration in her home, which was also the local polling location. Sharon served as the Relief Society President for many years in a special church congregation, in which she was able to personally minister to numerous single moms--filling their lives with love in ways too numerous to mention. Later in life, she and Floyd were missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Spokane, Washington.
Surviving are three sons and four daughters: Michael & Bonnie Peterson, Rigby, Idaho; Geri & Jon Titus, Smithfield, Utah; Doug & Cindy Peterson, Beaver, Utah; Carol & Layne Stephens, Kaysville, Utah; Carrie (Bart) Peterson, Layton, Utah; Lynette & Brent Bogden, Kaysville, Utah; Bonnie Peterson & David Burke, St. Louis, Missouri; and Brian & Debbie Peterson, South Weber, Utah. She is also survived by two brothers: Owen (Sherla) Michaelis and Phillip Michaelis. Preceding her in death were her sweet husband, Floyd, her son Bart, two great-grandchildren--Carter & Tori Peterson, her parents, and two brothers-Darrel and Brett.
Funeral services will be held Monday, July 12 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel, 789 East Wasatch Drive, Layton, Utah. The family will receive friends and family on Sunday, July 11, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Russon Brothers Mortuary, 1585 West 300 South, Syracuse, Utah, and prior to services at the church on Monday from 9:45-10:45 a.m. Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.