Sharon Rose Mason
May 7, 1937 ~ August 16, 2020
"Together Again"
Layton - Our beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Sharon Rose Mason, passed away on August 16, 2020, finally being reunited with her sweetheart.
Mom was born on May 7, 1937 in Ogden, Utah to John Taylor and Blanch Burchell. She married our dad, Jesse Mason, on June 9, 1954 in Ogden; They were sealed together, with their four children, in the Logan Temple on June 8, 1965. From that day on they were always together ... never apart ... until Dad passed away on November 12, 2013. He took a big piece of mom's heart with him when he died.
She was a faithful member of the LDS Church and served in many callings throughout her life. She loved camping, crocheting, going to the temple, and loved the companionship of her sweet dog, Chloe. But the thing she loved the most was spending time with her family. Her children and grandchildren were the light of her life.
Mom is survived by her son, Jerry (Diana) Mason; daughters, Vickie (Frank) Neilson, Cheryl (Chad) Scholer, and Karen (Craig) Mitchell; 14 grandchildren, 45 great grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild. She is also survived by her siblings, Marlene, Doug, Sonja, Marvin, Dennis, and Jackie. She was preceded in death by her sweetheart of 59 1/2 years - Jesse, and her parents.
A Special thank you to her friends and all those who loved and cared for our mother at Fairfield Village.
Mom was an Angel on this earth. She spent years and years caring for her children and husband ... and she loved it. She leaves behind a legacy of love. Our eyes are filled with tears and our hearts are broken, but the thought of mom and dad being reunited in Heaven puts a smile on our face and brings peace to our soul.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 21, 2020 at Myers Ogden Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd. Viewings will be held on Thursday, August 20th from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, No. Ogden, Utah.
The funeral will be live streamed at Myers website, www.myers-mortuary.com condolences may be sent to the family at this website also.
Due to COVID-19 the family request that masks be worn.