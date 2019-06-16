July 23, 1946 ~ June 5, 2019
Sharon (Sherry) Dickson Chamberlain, 72, of Syracuse, Utah formerly of Sioux City, Iowa left this world and began her next journey surrounded by family, on June 5th, 2019, in Layton, Utah after a brief illness.
Sherry was born in Sioux City, Iowa on July 23, 1946, to Robert and Yulanda (Gaines) Dickson.
Sherry served as Early Childhood Special Education Support Staff for the Northwest Area Education Agency (NWAEA) in Sioux City for 25 years where she touched many lives of the children she worked with and also many co-workers whom became life-long friends. She was active in foster care for many years, providing love and care for many children in the Sioux City Area. In 2005, after residing in Sioux City for 58 years, she relocated to Syracuse, Utah living with her daughter Kim and family for the remaining years of her life.
Sherry will be remembered for her kind spirit, infectious laugh and having a positive impact on everyone she met. She was an avid reader, always enjoying a good book, but her biggest joy was spending time with family and friends. Her hero throughout her entire life was without doubt, her father, whom she adored.
Sherry is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Uhl (Robert) of Syracuse, Utah; her son, Kirk Jensen of Creston, Iowa; a sister, Karen Fleckenstein of Langley, Washington; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and a son, Barry Jensen who passed in 2016.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No., Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah 84041. Friends may visit family Saturday, from 1:00 to 1:45 p.m. at the mortuary.
Her family would like to thank the physicians, nurses and staff at Davis Hospital for their professionalism, compassion and quality care.
Condolences may be shared at: