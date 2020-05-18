KAYSVILLE, UTAH - Mr. Sharon Verell Gardner, age 83, Husband to late wife Vivian Tucker Gardner, Father to sons late Michael Lynn Gardner and survived by Ross Albert Gardner. Grandfather to seven, great grandfather to 14 and great-great-grandfather to one, joined his wife in heaven on May 14, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family.
Sharon was born on September 1, 1936, in Huntington Utah. He was the youngest of 12 brothers and sisters; survived by his sister Shannah Gardner Lewis. He was an active, strong, and faithful LDS member of the Third Ward, Kaysville Utah.
Sharon retired as an Administrator for the Davis County School District. He also served in the military, but most important a mountain rock of stability, reliability, and love to his family, friends, and community.
Sharon loved singing. He was a member of SPEBSQSA Salt Lake Beehive Statesmen chapter for 58 years. He was chosen as the barbershop president and served as a board member.
Sharon was well-loved by many, many people who knew him in his community. He was known for his smile and unwavering service to the people around him.
Graveside services will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. the Kaysville City Cemetery,
500 E. Crestwood Rd., Kaysville, Utah. Friends may visit with family Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Kaysville Mortuary, 400 N. Main St., Kaysville, Utah. Interment, Kaysville City Cemetery.
Condolences may be shared at: