Sharon York Stephens Scholer
December 1, 1933 to September 12, 2020
Sharon was born in Vernal, Utah, to Jess York and Alice Hardy York.
After graduating from Vernal High School, she moved to Ogden, Utah. Shortly after moving to Ogden and starting work, she married Kenneth G. Stephens. They had two children, Scott and Gigi. Later Sharon and Ken divorced.
In 1973 Sharon married Bruce Scholer, her soulmate and the love of her life. Her life with Bruce was full of good times, good friends, and lots of love.
Survivors include her husband, Bruce Scholer; her son, Kenneth Scott Stephens (wife, Toni) from West Haven; her daughter, Gigi Percifield (husband, Rich) from Green River, Wyoming; four grandchildren, Allison Webb (husband, Daniel), Colby Stephens, Paige Erickson (husband, Shaun), and Shalice Stephens; her brother, Jesse Raymond York, from Vernal, Utah. She also leaves behind four great grandchildren that she loved dearly. She also had many step grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other extended family that she loved very much.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, an infant brother (Asa Kent), an infant grandson (Nathan), and a sister-in-law (Eva).
At Sharon's request, she will be cremated.
A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Sharon wants to thank each and every family member, friend, and loved one for making her life full of sunshine and happiness. Sharon wants to remind everyone, "I will love you forever."
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Utah Chapter or Canyon Home Care & Hospice.
A special thanks to Sharon's hospice nurse, Chase, who went above and beyond to help Sharon in her final days.
Services under the direction of Myers Mortuary 5865 S 1900 W Roy, Utah.
