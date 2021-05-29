Shaun Anthony Mark "Pokey" {53}
August 3 1967 - May 26 2021
Shaun passed away in the early morning of May 26, 2021 at the home of his mother after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He wasn't a quitter and never gave up his fight, even at the end. He wasn't about to sit by and let cancer take him. He made the most of his final days by driving around in his prized truck to see friends and made a trip with his brothers to Hawaii to go deep sea fishing. He never complained!
Shaun loved to ride his Harley and when he wasn't riding it, he was polishing it! He spent a lot of time with his life-long friends Robbie Rose and Kent Ward who kept him positive by planning a trip to Sturgis, never letting him give up hope. His dog, Tater, was his loyal companion. His soulmate Taschii Peterson took wonderful care of him being by his side the whole way. We thank her for loving and supporting Shaun.
Shaun is survived by his parents Rich Grant, Cheri Grant and his stepmother Vickie Grant; daughter Brianna Mae Mark and granddaughter Presli Mae G.; siblings: Lance Dolan, Richie Grant, Ben Grant (Amanda), Chad Allen, Brody Schade (Tammy) and Katie East (Greg).
The family would like to thank the Huntsman Cancer Institute and CNS Hospice for the wonderful care they provided.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11 am at the West Weber Cemetery, 4590 West 950 North, West Weber, Utah.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.aaronsmortuary.com.