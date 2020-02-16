Shayne Clair Smith

June 29, 1972 ~ February 10, 2020
Shayne Smith passed away peacefully in his home on February 10, 2020. Shayne was born in Ogden Utah; graduated from Ben Lomond High School in 1990, and married his best friend Robin in 1997.
He is survived by his wife Robin, daughter Meggen (Kyle) Clyde, sons Ryan (18) and Conner (14) and two grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents Barry Smith and Andree Beyson Smith.
A Memorial services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Aaron's Mortuary, 496 24th Street, Ogden, Utah.