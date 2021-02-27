Sheila Belle Dodge Helm
July 3, 1936 ~ February 24, 2021
Our beloved mother and grandmother peacefully slipped the bonds of mortality to be reunited with her forever-love, Delbert, on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.
She was born on July 3, 1936, in Ogden, Utah to William L. and Isabelle M. Batchelor Dodge. Sheila was the second daughter to Bill and Belle and adored her sister, Nedra, and brothers, LaMarr, Harry, Dale, and Stephen. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1954.
Mom met a handsome sailor, Delbert Helm, while working at the U.S. Naval Supply Depot in Clearfield, Utah. They married in 1958 and were later sealed in the Ogden Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in February 1977.
Being married to a Navy-man was an adventure for Mom and gave her strength. In 1960, she travelled alone with three small children to the Philippines to join Del where he was stationed. They lived on base there for two-years until he was transferred to San Diego, CA. After two-years in CA, they moved "home" to Ogden.
Mom worked at HAFB until 1967 when she was able to move into her dream job: full-time wife and mom. Being a mom was her highest goal and brought her the greatest joy. As a young mom, she was an Avon-lady. She loved serving in her ward and held many callings in the Primary, Young Women, and Relief Society throughout the years. She cherished her time with the youth working on Road-Shows and teaching the toddlers in Nursery. She later took on the role of daycare provider for many children that she loved as her own.
Sheila is survived by her seven children, Shelly K. Aberton, Jonesboro, TN; Jill (Les) Smith, Perry, UT; Cynthia "Cindy" R. (James) Burton, Roy, UT; Leslie (David) Harris, Hooper, UT; Steven D. (Tara) Helm, Westmoreland, TN; Melanie (Steve) Swenson, Roy, UT; and Russell F. (Adele) Helm, Roy, UT; 23 grandchildren, and 28 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband and best friend, Delbert Helm; her first husband, Michael M. Gardiner; her parents, William L. and Isabelle Dodge; her brothers and sister, LaMarr H. Dodge, Harry L. Dodge, Dale D. Dodge, Nedra L. Green, and Stephen R. Dodge; and her great-grandson, Leroy J. Smith.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Riverdale 2nd Ward, 5490 South 1200 West. Friends may visit with family on Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. and Tuesday from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd. We request that masks be worn and social-distancing rules be observed.
Services will be live-streamed and available by scrolling to the bottom of Sheila's obituary and condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.