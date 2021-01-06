Sheila Pauline Mary Collinson Anopol
January 9, 1936 - December 30, 2020
Born in England to Fred and Bertha Collinson, where she met and married Edilberto Anopol. They were married 65 yrs. Together they traveled the world with the USAF and raised six children. They built their home and retired in Layton.
She worked at Stimson's Market and a manager at the HAFB Main Exchange. She loved her friends and sisters of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and British Wives Club of Layton.
Children: Rosaleen (Mike) Welch, Helen (Marv) Jensen, Andy Anopol, Allan (Beth) Anopol, Edward Anopol, Maria (Dave) Smuin, 17 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 2 great great's on the way.
A Family celebration will be at her home on her birthday.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com