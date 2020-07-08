Sheldon and Nancy Richins

We sadly announce the passing of our beloved parents Nancy Mae Feaman Richins, and Sheldon D. Richins, just a short 19 days apart.
Nancy was born on September 20, 1937, and lived most of her life in Henefer, Utah. She passed away on June 10, 2020, at her home surrounded by a loving family.
Sheldon was born June 20, 1936, and was a life long resident of Henefer. He passed away on June 29, 2020, also at home with family.
Married 64 wonderful years, their posterity includes four children, Kathy (Jon) Stephens, Joyce (Rex) Housley, Dan (Bonita) Richins, and Kirt (Raegan) Richins, 18 grandchildren, and 39 great-grandchildren.
Due to current health regulations, private family services were held. Interment was in the Henefer Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: