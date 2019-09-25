Shelley Nichols

August 22, 1931 ~ September 17, 2019
"Together Again"
Shelley Robinette Nichols passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the U of U Hospital.
Shelley was born August 22, 1931, in Brigham City, Utah, a daughter of Cora Mercy Smith and Asel McCormac Robinette.
She was a lifelong resident of Brigham City. Shelley attended Box Elder Schools and graduated from Box Elder High School. She was a cheerleader in High School and was a 2nd runner up in the Brigham City Peach Queen contest. Shelley was an avid dancer and taught dance to kids and exercise to women for many years.
She married her sweetheart, Dell Stewart Nichols.
Shelley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and cherished serving as the Jr. Sunday School and Primary Chorister for many years.
Shelley and Dell were very loving parents and provided a great childhood for their children. She loved family gatherings at her home. Shelley was an excellent cook and was known as the neighborhood mother to all the kids, treating them to homemade bread with jam and grape juice. She enjoyed knitting. Shelley knitted slippers for many family and friends.
She enjoyed Thursday trips to Rainbow Gardens and was close to many of those who work there. Shelley loved planting flowers and gardening in her yard. She won the Kiwanis Yard of the Month Award.
The family would like to express special thanks to Mary Stagner, her friend and caregiver; Craig and Kris Robinette, for all their loving care; the doctor's and staff in the Cardiology Department at University of Utah; and members of the 3rd Ward Relief Society for their loving care to Shelley.
Surviving are her children: Carey (Jolene) Nichols; Lori (Shawn) Nelson; Todd (Kristine) Nichols; Blake (Elka) Nichols; 11 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren with one on the way and brother Craig (Kris) Robinette.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband Dell; and brother Bruce Robinette.
Funeral services will be Monday, September 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Brigham City 3rd Ward Chapel, 203 W. 200 N., Brigham City, UT.
Viewings will be Sunday, September 29, 2019, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S. 100 E., Brigham City and on Monday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Church.
Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: