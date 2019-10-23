May 17, 1963 ~ October 18, 2019
Shelly Frew Anderson, 56, passed away on October 18, 2019, from complications of surgery while being surrounded by her family. She was born in Ogden, Utah, on May 17, 1963, to Kenneth B. and Bonnie Monson Frew.
She is survived by her sons, Christopher Gilgert, Bobby (Kristalynn) Gilgert, and Zach Anderson; two grandchildren, Jackie Mae Gilgert and Joshua Gilgert; parents, Kenneth and Bonnie Frew; sister, Brenda Frew; nieces, Shye' Anne Frew and Angeleque Atmore; and nephew, Preston Frew. She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenny Frew; and her grandparents.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary, 3408 Washington Blvd. Friends may visit with family on Saturday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Washington Heights Memorial Park, 4500 Washington Blvd.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made at America First Credit Union to her memorial fund.
Condolences may be shared at: