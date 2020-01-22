March 6, 1960 ~ January 18, 2020
Shelly Holyoak Visarraga, age 59, passed away peacefully at her home in Clearfield, UT surrounded by close family, after losing her battle with cancer on Saturday, January 18, 2020.
Shelly was born in Ogden UT on March 6, 1960. She always sought to enjoy life, friends, and family. She was loved by all who knew her and will be sincerely missed.
Shelly is survived by her husband Floyd, brother Allan, daughters Niccole (Ben )Chandler, Carrie (Clay) Horne, Amanda Horne and Kelsey Visarraga, grandchildren, Kiera, Tristen, Draden, McKayla, Kaitlyn, Rylee, Porter, Ariyonna, and Neichea. Before her passing, Shelly had the joy of welcoming her first great-grandchild, Praedyth Alexander Chandler.
Shelly is now in the presence of her beloved son Neil, parents, Curtis and Hellen and countless other loved ones. Shelly was never willing to lose a fight and spent her life standing up for those she loved and those less fortunate. She gave each of us the values we needed so she can now rest peacefully.
Her services will be held on the anniversary of the death of her son Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 N. Fairfield Rd. Friends may visit family Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, South Morgan Cemetery, 335 South State Street, Morgan.
Condolences may be shared at: