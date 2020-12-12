Sheralle Ito
March 23, 1938 ~ December 8, 2020
Sheralle Livingston Ito passed away on December 8, 2020 at IHC St George Regional Hospital after a short battle with a stronger foe, the Coronavirus. She was born on March 23, 1938 in Ogden UT to Fred and Phyllis (West) Livingston. She retired on April 1, 1998, as the Washington Terrace City Recorder. She enjoyed reading, bowling, jigsaw puzzles, cross-stitching, playing games and watching BYU sports. She was very competitive and wanted to win at everything, which is the reason she gave up on golf after a few years since no one always win at golf. Her life was divided into two main parts, before and after her marriage to Michael Ito on March 20, 1982 in Las Vegas, she met him playing one of her favorite games at the Ogden Bridge Club. The 1st part of her life was to insure her three children were raised in what she determined to be the right way by insuring they understood what was required to become good people, she was proud of how all of them turned out. The 2nd part was to try and enjoy life, encouraged by Michael. They took many vacations in and out of Utah including several cruises. She finally visited the National Parks in her home state. She enjoyed camping in a tent trailer, tiny 5th wheel and motor home. They purchased a mountain cabin in the Sunridge Estates as a shell that was finished by Mike and her, which they owned for over 20 years. She enjoyed the mountain cabin and would spend up to 2 weeks at a time in solitude watching the ground squirrels, chipmunks, deer, moose that would visit, read her books, and do puzzles. It was a place where she could relax since at home there always seemed to be something that needed to be done. They also purchased a small place in the St George area so Mike could play golf in the winter, spending a few weeks a year there until Mike retired when they purchased a home in Hurricane UT. They were snowbirds for a few years and moved full time in 2018. Sheralle was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Phyllis Livingston, brother Fred (Cherryl) and daughter-in-law Becca Taylor. Sheralle is survived by her husband, Michael; 3 children Kelly (Patty) Taylor, Tracy Taylor and Darrin (Laura) Taylor; brother Jeff (Nancy) Livingston; four grand children and five great grand children. Abiding by her wishes, Sheralle will not have a funeral and have her remains cremated. An online remembrance may take place, please contact family member for details. We are very grateful to the healthcare professionals who cared for Sheralle that risk their lives daily in taking care of the patients for the current pandemic crisis. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite charity.