Sheri Dee Stanfield
April 30, 1958 ~ April 30, 2021
Sheri was born on April 30, 1958, to Rulon and Ruby Stanfield. She passed away on April 30, 2021, on her 63rd birthday.
Born and raised in Ogden, Utah, she was the youngest of 6 girls. From the day she was born, Sheri was extraordinarily sweet and happy, and that joy continued throughout her lifetime. At the age of 5, she attended the Utah State Training School in Provo, where she performed in musicals, danced the lead in The Nutcracker, and competed in Special Olympics.
She lived in supervised apartments, cottages, and group homes in Provo, Orem, Pleasant Grove, and Bountiful. In December of 1988 at the age of 30, she moved to Ogden to live with her older sister Nancy.
In Ogden, her life and activities flourished! She enjoyed her part-time jobs at Albertsons and Carl's Jr. She loved to attend weekly Special Needs Mutual and annual summer fun at Camp Kostopulos. She danced with the Pals group, bowled in a special needs league, and golfed at Golf City with the "Saturday Specials."
She independently rode a Paratransit bus to the Turn Day Program, where she enjoyed craft projects, learned life skills, and made many friends.
Sheri loved to travel! She particularly enjoyed Arizona, Hawaii, several family cruises, family reunions in Bear Lake, special visits with her sister Barbara in Boise, and the many years she spent Thanksgiving through New Year's in Missouri with the Gales.
She often bore her simple but powerful testimony to her family and in several LDS wards: Washington Terrace 13th, Liberty 1st, Burch Creek 4th, and Harrison Branch at Hidden Valley.
Sheri Dee is survived by her five sisters: Illene Pett, Kay Packard, Nancy Farrell-Nickell, Susan Wildwood, and Barbara Swaner. She is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and their children.
She is preceded in death by her father Rulon B. Stanfield and her mother Ruby Byington Stanfield.
Visitation will be Friday, May 7th from 6:00-8:00 p.m., and Saturday prior to the funeral from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 8th, 2021 at Leavitt's Mortuary 836 36th Street, Ogden, Utah.
Springtime Attire is encouraged.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.leavittsmortuary.com
Live Stream link for service: https://youtu.be/k1ir1dZ0IJo
In lieu of flowers, when you see a person with Down Syndrome, please give them a smile and a dollar bill. :)