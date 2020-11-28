Sherilyn White Thornock
Sherilyn White Thornock, 66 returned to our Heavenly Father on November 19, 2020, after a long battle with cancer in Ogden, Utah. Sheri was born in San Benito, Texas on November 11, 1954, to Bettiann Williams and William Puckett. She was later adopted by David White. Sheri graduated from Bonneville High School in 1973.
She married her sweetheart, Garth Thornock in 1975, and together they had two daughters, Natalie & Amanda. She graduated from Weber State University in 2004 with a Bachelor's Degree in Sales and Merchandising. Sheri worked various jobs throughout her life including waitressing, customer service, and retail sales. Sheri loved to sew and craft and ran her own crafting business. In addition to crafting, Sheri was an avid reader and loved to serve other people. She was always thinking of what she could do to help others. In the latter years of her life, before she got too sick, Sheri was active in Soroptimist International and valued her experiences and friendships she made in the organization. Sheri will be remembered for her love of others and her wonderful, warm smile.
Sheri was preceded in death by her parents, William Puckett, Betti Williams White, and David White. She is survived by her husband, Garth Thornock, her daughters Natalie (Quin) Smith & Amanda (Andrew) Rigby, her brothers Mark (Vivian) White & Gary (Jill) White, numerous nieces & nephews, and the lights of her life, her grandchildren: Evelyn, Cameron, Austin, Macy, & Norah.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, Nov. 28 from 11:30 am-1:15 pm at the Provident Funeral Home, 3800 Washington Blvd, Ogden. 10 people at a time will be allowed to visit with the family. Masks and social distancing are required. A graveside service will follow at 2:00pm at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 N Monroe Ave.
