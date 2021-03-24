Sherl Ann Mauchley Bowers
September 14, 1951 ~ March 19, 2021
Together Again
Our sweet, loving, kind mother passed away March 19, 2021. She was born to Vern and Belva Mauchley in Murray, Utah. She grew up in that area and graduated from Granger High School. Music was a big part of her life. She loved to sing and was in many choirs and lead music for Primary and Relief Society.
She married Dale E. Bowers on September 27, 1974. They were later sealed in the old Ogden Temple in 1980. She was a very active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a good and faithful servant. She served in many callings within the Church but her favorite was working with the kids in Primary. She was an awesome visiting teacher and had a very compassionate manner about her.
She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and all her extended family. She was their greatest supporter and was always seen at school functions and sporting events. Sherl enjoyed baking and always had some kind of treat to share with her family. She had a smile for family and friends alike. She will be greatly missed.
She is preceded in death by her son Christopher Dale Bowers, husband Dale E. Bowers, brother Mitchell Mauchley, parents, Dale's parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles and many other family members.
She is survived by her daughters, Rachelle (Andy) McEntire, Melissa (Alan) Jensen, son Curtis Bowers, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, two brothers, two sisters, Dale's brother and two sisters, and tons of nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 26, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
Services will be live-streamed by going to www.lindquistmortury.com and scrolling to the bottom of Sherl's obituary page.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.