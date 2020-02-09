March 7, 1934 ~ February 5, 2020
Sherma Alice Van De Graaff Price, 85, passed away February 5, 2020, due to natural causes. She was born March 7, 1934, to John and Ellen Van De Graff in Ogden, UT. She graduated from Ogden High School.
She married Charles M. Price on September 9, 1955, in Ogden.
Sherma followed her husband's career around the country and lived in many states. She spent 20 years on their ranch in Myton, UT, which she talked about warmly. She and her husband returned to the Ogden area after their retirement.
Sherma is survived by her husband; two children, Dennis and Russell Price; and brothers, John and David Van De Graaff.
She was preceded in death by her siblings: June, Eugene, Wayne, Ellen, Luciele, Fred, Merrill and Kent.
The family would like to thank the staff of Country Pines Assisted Living for their kind and loving care.
