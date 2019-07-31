May 30, 1936 ~ July 27, 2019
Sherma Nancy Craven Ballif peacefully left this earth on the evening of Saturday, July 27, 2019, after years of dealing with the pain and agony brought on by dementia and Alzheimers. As she was her whole life, Sherma was surrounded by her family, and by her side, as always, was her lifelong sweetheart Scott.
Sherma was born on May 30, 1936, in Ogden, Utah, to Adelbert R. and Catherine H. Craven. She was the second of three daughters born to the Cravens, along with one son, who died at birth. Sherma was very active in her youth and took part in many outdoor activities and sporting events. Sherma was an avid skier when younger, and loved being in the outdoors, whether it be camping, fishing, snowmobiling or boating on one of many lakes. She never backed down from a challenge, from shooting two rooster pheasants flushed together, or landing a 35 pound King salmon in Alaska, at age 70, after hiking two miles along a raging river. She loved the family cabin near Jackson Hole, and created and shared many lifelong memories from her time there with friends and family.
Sherma attended schools in the Ogden area and spoke often of her days chasing around Polk School. She went on to Central Jr. High, and finally Ogden High School, where she would meet a shy boy from North Ogden, who went to Ogden mainly because his dad coached there. Little did she know at the time, but she had found her one true love, Scott Walter Ballif.
Sherma and Scott were married on June 6, 1956, in Ogden, Utah. They were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan Temple. Sherma continued her education at Utah State, where she earned her B.S. Degree in Physical Education. After raising her four children, Sherma would enjoy a long career teaching at the A.T.C. in Ogden, in the office occupations department. While there, she formed many close and long-lasting friendships.
Sherma was the proud mother of four children, Becky (Vern) Garner, Brian (Jann) Ballif, Debbie (Don) Quinton and Bryce (Pam) Ballif. She was also grandma to 15 grandkids, and great-grandma to 18 great-grandkids.
Sherma was an active member in the community, and volunteered her time toward many good causes. She also enjoyed serving in her church and especially loved the opportunity she had to be a mission mom when Scott was called to serve as Mission President in the Oregon, Portland Mission. She later served alongside Scott as M.T.C. President in Auckland, New Zealand. These experiences were some she would cherish and discuss for the remainder of her life.
Sherma is survived by her sweetheart Scott, her four children, her sister and best friend Joan (Paul) Nixon, and sisters-in-law Kay Ballif and Barbara Wade. She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister and best friend Peggy Doughty, her infant brother, and her in-laws, Mark S. and Edna Ballif, Mark D. Ballif and Blaine Wade.
The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the staff at Lotus Park, and the AFI Hospice team for the many years of care and love given to help sweet Sherma.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Pleasant View 2nd Ward Chapel, 250 West Elberta Drive. Friends may visit with family on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lindquist's North Ogden Mortuary, 2140 North Washington Blvd. and Friday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Ben Lomond Cemetery, North Ogden.
