September 22, 1955 ~ September 14, 2019
Sherman Roy McKendrick, 63, loving husband of Debra Barber, passed away at his home in Layton on September 14, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; his children: Sunny Parkinson, Robby McKendrick, and Terrence Roy McKendrick; two step-children that he loved as his own, Brandy Barber and Stanley Barber; his two sisters, Lori Fritz and Kay Fellows, and many grandchildren, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who loved him.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019, at the LDS Church, 789 Wasatch Drive, Layton, UT 84041 from 3-4 p.m. followed by a luncheon.
