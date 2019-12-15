June 6, 1949 ~ December 13, 2019
Sherry Lynne Downs Newberry, passed away quietly at home on December 13, 2019, after a battle with Lupus and ALS.
Sherry was born to Howard and Dorothy Downs on June 6, 1949, in Ogden, UT. She grew up in Layton, UT and graduated with honors from Davis High in 1967. She graduated from Utah State University with honors in 1971 with a bachelor's degree in Sociology.
She married Hugh Allen Newberry on June 7, 1971, in the Logan Utah Temple. They had a wonderful 48-year marriage and were rarely apart.
They were blessed with four children: Benjamin, Lora (Jared), Daniel (Emily), and Lisa (Pablo). They lived in many areas of rural Nevada including Panaca and Dayton. They recently moved to Syracuse, UT to live near family. Allen lovingly and compassionately cared for his sweetheart throughout her illness.
Sherry was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings. Her favorites included helping with music and serving in primary. She was kind to everyone, quick to smile and loved serving others.
She is survived by her husband Allen; children: Ben, Lora, and Lisa; eight grandchildren; brother: Craig Downs.
She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Dorothy and her son Dan.
There will be a graveside service for family at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at the Syracuse City Cemetery.
