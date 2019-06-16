February 19, 1937 ~ June 11, 2019
LAYTON ? Sherry Nedynne Burgess Keim, 82, passed away June 11, 2019.
She was born February 19, 1937, the daughter of Ned Wesson and Jeniel Andersen Burgess.
Sherry married Joseph Eldon Keim on January 17, 1958. They were later divorced.
She retired from the IRS.
Sherry was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in the Primary, Relief Society, Genealogy and Extracting. She was also a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.
Sherry volunteered at the elections with the Democrat Party and at the hospitals and nursing homes.
She liked traveling, reading, crocheting, playing the piano, singing and JAZZ basketball.
Surviving are her two sons, Gary Joseph Keim, Copperas Cove, TX; David Lee Keim, Farmington; daughter, RaNae Keim Peyton, Farmington; four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents and granddaughter, Alyssa Dawn Peyton.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Road. Friends may visit family Monday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Tuesday from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist's Memorial Park at Layton, 1867 No. Fairfield Road.
