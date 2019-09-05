Sherry Spiers Morris

Our dear wife, mother, grandmother, and the heart of our family, passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2019, with her husband by her side. Sherry was born June 15, 1950, in Ogden, Utah to Earl Basil Spiers and Pearl Murdock. She graduated from Bonneville High School in 1968. She married Jeffrey Clyde Morris on September 18, 1971, in Marriott, Utah. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Ogden Temple. Sherry was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she held many church callings. She especially loved teaching primary and assisting with compassionate service.
In 1982, she received Bachelor's degrees in English and Psychology from Weber State University and later earned her Master's Degree in Criminal Justice. Sherry loved teaching and sharing her knowledge with others. She spent 28 years teaching English at Sandridge Junior High. Her students loved her and were especially excited for the month of October.
Sherry loved family history and her pioneer heritage and was a member of the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, Susan Marriott Camp, where she served as secretary and treasurer. She was also involved with Marriott-Slaterville City Planning Commission. Her home, "Wild Rose Cottage", was where she found comfort, protection, and peace. Her hobbies included playing the organ, sewing, reading, ghost stories, ghost hunting, cooking (her famous chicken dumpling soup), and family gatherings. Sherry was tender, loving, and always searched out the beauty in the world. She especially loved her grandchildren and set out to make wonderful experiences for them.
She is survived by her husband, Jeffrey Morris, her three children: William Morris, Angela (Darren) Erwin, and Mary Beth Callahan, and her seven grandchildren: Cannon, Chandler, Hannah, Kerric, Asia, Adelyn, and Noah. She is also survived by two brothers: Mark (Kris) Spiers, and Jay Spiers. She will be sorely missed by her family and her dear friends, Diane Maisak and Judy Farr. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Brent Spiers.
In lieu of flowers, read a book, write a story, eat asparagus, or tell a good ghost story to your kids or loved ones.
Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Heritage Park Ward building, 250 North 1500 West, Marriott-Slaterville City, where a viewing will be held prior from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Friends may visit Friday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden.
Interment Plain City Cemetery
