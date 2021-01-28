Sheryl Fielding
March 8, 1948 ~ January 26, 2021
Sheryl Fielding, of Hooper, UT, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Tuesday, January 26, 2021 in Roy, UT.
Sheryl was born March 8, 1948, in Ogden, UT to Albert Fielding and Ortell Heslop Fielding.
Sheryl was reared in Hooper and after graduating high school attended Weber State College where she obtained her teaching degree. Sheryl touched the lives of many children as an elementary school teacher at Riverdale Elementary, where she retired from in 2003.
Sheryl was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was the ward organist for several years and also served in the Scouting program.
Sheryl loved to travel and loved sports. She played softball and golf when she was younger. She loved horses and was a very talented rider. She loved to work with her parents on the farm and loved gardening. She loved her nephews and the little ones could always count on her to have candy and fun things for them to do.
Sheryl is survived by her nephews, Michael (Dawn) Fielding, Chad (Marla) Fielding, and Blake (Valaree) Fielding, along with several great-nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. Family members that preceded her in death include her parents, Albert and Ortell Fielding, and brother Lynn Fielding.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Heritage Park Care Center staff for their love and care for Sheryl.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 29, 2021, at the Hooper Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindquistmortuary.com