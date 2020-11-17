Sheryl Hulmston
How do you sum up a life well lived? It's a worthy question to ponder and I've tried to answer it briefly in the following tribute. It is with profound sadness and loss that I announce the passing of my life long soul mate, Sheryl Hulmston on July 13, 2020 following her brave fight against liver cancer. Sheryl was born on March 22, 1952 in Vernal, Utah to Tom and Joanne Snyder. Much of Sheryl's early life was spent in Phoenix, Arizona, where she graduated from Saguaro High School in 1970. Following her graduation Sheryl moved to Ogden to attend Weber State College. She earned a Bachelor of Integrated Studies degree, focusing on Childhood Education and Anthropology. She worked as a Distance Learning Specialist for the University of Utah where her responsibilities encompassed traveling to Northern Utah high schools to set up Distance Learning Programs that enabled high school teachers to reach their students living in sparsely populated areas. Sheryl was highly respected by her peers, students, and the teachers she instructed in the Distance Learning Programs she coordinated.
The oldest of four children, Sheryl was often tasked with the responsibility for their care. She loved her brother and sisters with all her heart and tried to stay in contact with them throughout her life. Surviving family members include her soulmate and husband John, Brandywine, Maryland, brother Scott Snyder (Cindy), Vernal, Utah, sisters Stephanie Leek (Bruce), Sydney Firth (Dan), and Stacey Snyder. She was also very close to her step daughter Brandy Hulmston, Ogden, Utah. Sheryl was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents.
Sheryl spent most of her childhood in the company of her beloved maternal grandparents whom she affectionately called "momma Opal" and "Daddy Roy" Showalter. She especially loved spending time at their ranch in the remote area of Northwest Colorado. It was at the ranch where Sheryl was the most happy. She was in her element on the ranch, working and riding horses, helping her grandmother prepare meals for the many ranch hands, friends, and family members. It was growing up in this arena where Sheryl developed her love of all animals. She was a committed advocate for the humane treatment of all animals. She spent countless hours volunteering at animal shelters and rehabilitation centers for abused animals both in Utah and Maryland. It was a testament of her character as a human being and the unbounded compassion and dedication she lived by throughout her life.
The next major challenge in her life came in November of 2000 when Sheryl and I moved to Maryland where I accepted a new job offer. We lived for the next 18 years in in a beautiful wooded area in Southern Maryland. After retirement, Sheryl and I spent her final years together doing what we loved most; spending time antiquing, passing time in the garden, and enjoying the company of our "Maryland family" the Bakers; Darrell, Lisa, and their beautiful daughters Amber, Sydney, and Zoie.
I have barely touched upon Sheryl's many qualities. She was never one to speak of them herself but was confident in her own right to leave those judgements to others. Sheryl was loved deeply. She lived her life with grace, kindness, compassion, and tolerance. Truly a life well lived.