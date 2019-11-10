September 18, 1933 ~ November 6, 2019
Our sweet Sister and Aunt, Sheryl Stromberg Andrews, was released from her mortal body on November 6, 2019,
On September 18, 1933, she was born to Sidney Stromberg and Mildred Mortensen in Huntsville, Utah. She grew up in a loving home with siblings Jay, Joy, Lois and Velma. She graduated from Weber High School class of 1951. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints; she was an active member her whole life. She served an LDS Mission in the New England States mission as a secretary.
Sheryl Volunteered for the Huntsville town for many Years. She was a secretary for over 45 years. She has lived in Hawaii, California, Oregon and Utah.
She enjoyed Quilting, Crocheting, Knitting, and liked the Utah Jazz and basketball, she loved watching sports, and she loved spending time with family.
She is survived by her sisters Joy Carlsen, Lois (Garth) Allen and Velma Ahlstrom, plus one sister-in-law Vena Stromberg. She is also survived by 18 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jay Stromberg.
Services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Huntsville 1st Ward on 277 South 7400 East in Huntsville, Utah with a gathering held Wednesday prior from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Interment: Huntsville Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: