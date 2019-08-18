Shireen Marie Isom Steadman

1967 ~ 2019
Shireen was born in St. George, Utah, to Larry W. and Patricia B. Isom. She passed away due to complications of diabetes.
She leaves behind her husband, James Steadman, and three children; Stephanie, Chelsea, and Ryder. She has three siblings; Gary (Donette), Brian, and Sherry (Jason).
Shireen had many talents among these were hairdressing, cosmetology, beautiful writing and knitting. She was a licensed CNA and used her talent for compassion and friendliness to ensure that the patients she cared for felt comfortable and loved.
Shireen was loved and will be greatly missed.
Graveside services will be held for family and close friends Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Syracuse Cemetery, 1250 South 1000 West, Syracuse, Utah.
Services entrusted to Lindquist's Layton Mortuary, 1867 No. Fairfield Rd., Layton, Utah.
