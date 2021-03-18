Shirlee Ann Stewart Thomas
November 21, 1938 ~ March 11, 2021
Shirlee Ann Stewart Thomas passed away on March 11, 2021, in Washington Terrace, Utah.
Shirlee was born in Ogden, Utah on November 21, 1938, to Earl William Stewart and Hollis Eva Phillips Stewart. She graduated from Ogden High School in 1957 and married John Brent Thomas in 1960. They moved from Ogden to Sunset with their daughter Lori in 1968. Shirlee retired from McBee Systems in the late 1990's and reveled in not waking at 4:45 a.m. every morning or driving to work in the snow.
Shirlee is survived by her daughter, Lori and son-in-law, Chris Payne, West Sacramento, CA; brother, Gary Stewart; sister-in-law, Carol and family, Fruit Heights; family members from her deceased siblings and friends from the past and present, Madeline and Wally, Doris and Lee, Pat and Jerry, Gloria.
Shirlee was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sisters, Phyllis Ferguson and Cleone Warden; and brother, Duane Stewart.
Shirlee was a wonderfully supportive mother and it will be difficult not hearing her voice on the phone every day.
Shirlee took pride in her home and yard and over the years was a loving guardian to many dogs and cats.
Thank you to IHC McKay-Dee Hospital doctors, nurses and staff for your care of Shirlee during her numerous visits in the last few months; to everyone at Mt. Ogden Health and Rehabilitation Center for making her last few weeks as comfortable as was possible and to Elder Care Law in Kaysville for your help and support to her family during this difficult time.
Shirlee requested no funeral or memorial service. After cremation, she will be interred with Brent at Lindquist's Memorial Gardens of the Wasatch, 1718 Combe Rd, South Ogden. Services entrusted to Lindquist's Ogden Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local animal shelter.
Condolences may be shared at: www.lindquistmortuary.com.